Bumbira Art and Culture centre has opened in Tamworth

RG
By Rachel Gray
September 20 2023 - 12:30pm
A 'home away from home' has reopened in Tamworth for Aboriginal women to improve their self-esteem and confidence via a closer connection to their culture.

RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

