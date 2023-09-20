A 'home away from home' has reopened in Tamworth for Aboriginal women to improve their self-esteem and confidence via a closer connection to their culture.
Bumbira Arts and Culture Program - incorporating art and yarn, community yoga, resin and other crafts - has moved from 1E Darling Street to a bigger and better space at 140 Marius Street.
The new building is located closer to the Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC) office located at number 123 on the same street, and has offices so staff can stay onsite.
LALC's Charlie Abra, Piper Sampson and Cassie Withers will run the centre, which will be open from 8.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday, allowing Aboriginal women to visit at any time during those hours.
"It's just a really homey sort of environment where women feel safe and comfortable to drop in and have a yarn and feel at home," Ms Abra said.
"It has a real 'home away from home' kind of vibe."
Ms Abra said a big issue for Aboriginal women has been "a disconnection from culture and a lack of identity and spiritual connection".
"So, we work with the local Aboriginal community to improve social and emotional well-being within women from 15 years of age and older," Ms Abra said.
Ms Sampson said the Bumbira Art and Culture space is similar to the program they run at Oxley High School every Friday - teaching Aboriginal girls about their culture via crafts such as weaving.
"It's just to help them stay connected. And to have that strong identity," Ms Sampson said.
The move was the idea of LALC coordinator Amy Strong, with support from Ms Abra, Ms Sampson, Ms Withers and other land council members.
Within a couple of months, the team had completely renovated the interior of the former Country Women's Association building, complete with 70s-inspired decor, into a fresh, modern and calm community home.
