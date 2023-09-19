Shane Rampling rang to ensure something very special to him was added to this story.
The Boggabri Kangaroos coach wanted to express how important his partner of seven years, Melanie Hartog, is to him.
"She's very supportive of my coaching and my football, and she's a shoulder to lean on," he said of the woman he met through a mutual friend.
Rampling was responding to the question: what makes you happy?
His boxer cross, Nelly, also makes him happy. As does hanging out with friends and family and being connected to the Roos.
Hartog has been with Rampling through his tenure as the Roos' top-grade coach. He was at the helm when the club made the move to first grade in 2018 following the dissolution of the second division.
It was the start of a new adventure, in a sport that is woven into his being, and it will continue next season.
Coming off their best season since that promotion, Rampling will attempt in 2024 to steer the side to their debut finals series, after they finished in sixth place in 2023 - three points out of the top four.
"Every year's been an improvement," Club Gunnedah's bar manager said of the Roos.
"I knew it was a big job at hand, trying to get Boggabri competitive - considering it's a real small town and had no juniors [the club hopes to have junior sides next year] and a lack of established first-graders.
"So it was always gonna be a monumental task to be competitive."
For the 47-year-old, 2024 will be the continuation of a long rugby league journey that included Queensland Cup stints in the '90s. He was on a Broncos scholarship straight out of school.
He also captain-coached English club St Albans to two national titles in 2007 and 2010.
The sports memorabilia collector - whose most cherished possession is a 1963 gladiator St George-Wests jersey signed by Arhur Summons and Norm Provan - said two shoulder reconstructions over two seasons "put paid" to his NRL aspirations.
"But anyway, that's the way it goes," said the former utility, who played for Brisbane clubs Norths, Souths and Brothers.
Rampling grew up in Bingara. It was an idyllic childhood that included "a lot of freedom", he said, and "a lot of hanging out with your mates, playing footy, cricket in the backyard".
"It was really enjoyable," he added.
Ditto Rampling's rugby league odyssey.
