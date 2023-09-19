The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Shane Rampling talks Roos, a dashed NRL dream and more

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
September 20 2023 - 8:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Rampling will be back at the helm of Boggabri when they start the 2024 season. File picture by Peter Hardin
Shane Rampling will be back at the helm of Boggabri when they start the 2024 season. File picture by Peter Hardin

Shane Rampling rang to ensure something very special to him was added to this story.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.