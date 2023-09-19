The Northern Daily Leader
Nominations open for Tamworth Local Legend awards

By Newsroom
September 19 2023 - 10:30am
Nominations are now open for the 2023 Local Legends Awards, recognising the outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals and organisations to the community of the Tamworth region.

