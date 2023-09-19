Nominations are now open for the 2023 Local Legends Awards, recognising the outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals and organisations to the community of the Tamworth region.
Tamworth Region Mayor, Russell Webb is encouraging everyone to recognise the contributions of their fellow community members.
"We all know someone who goes above and beyond to make our community a better place to live and the Local Legends Awards are a great way to recognise those people," Cr Webb said.
"I would encourage everyone to look around at your community, at the groups you belong to and your friends, family and neighbours to see who makes our region a better and more inclusive place to live.
"These legends need to be commended for the brilliant work they do so I encourage you to nominate them for a Local Legends Award."
Nominations for the Local Legends Awards are open until 5pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023.
Anyone who can't complete the form online is encouraged to seek the assistance of a friend, family member, colleague or support person in the first instance.
READ ALSO:
If this cannot be done community members can visit their local library or community centre, or call the Tamworth Regional Council customer service number on (02) 6767 5555.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.