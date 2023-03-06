The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council awaits state and federal funding for water purification plant

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
March 7 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Russell Webb said council is still seeking funding from the state and federal government for a water purification plant. Picture by Peter Hardin

IT'S a waiting game for water security with projects at a stand still until funding and planning approvals come through.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.