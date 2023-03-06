IT'S a waiting game for water security with projects at a stand still until funding and planning approvals come through.
A new Dungowan Dam is still in limbo and plans for a water purification plant are still in the works.
But, the most recent blow for council is news that new water recycling technology is still years away, even after a successful trial in Tamworth.
Mayor Russell Webb said an emerging wastewater treatment trial, to investigate Forward Osmosis, Reverse Osmosis processes, had been deemed a success by the CSIRO, but a report presented to council said the technology "would not be suitable" at this time.
"It will take some years to get that right," he said.
"Hopefully into the future we will be involved in more trials, where we could potentially get that right."
The new technology would be able to treat water from the city's abattoirs more effectively and efficiently, when compared to the existing technology, for which council is yet to receive funding from the state government.
Deputy mayor Mark Rodda said he "looks forward to the day" that infrastructure is ready to be rolled out.
While council waits for the latest technology, director of water and waste Bruce Logan said staff would "push ahead" with the "traditional" reverse osmosis infrastructure for the water purification plant to help ensure water security.
Once funded and built, abattoirs would be taken off the city's water supply, with the facility able to treat the water and then recycle it back to the processors.
The Tamworth Water Security Alliance has been vocal in advocating for progress on the plant, and met with Tamworth MP and NSW water minister Kevin Anderson in February for an update.
Cr Webb said if council could secure the funds, the plant could be built "tomorrow".
"We met with Kevin Anderson and some senior politicians and bureaucrats the other day and we've been given another $5 million to finish off the business case," he said.
"So then the application for that money, through the state and federal government can go through smooth sailing."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
