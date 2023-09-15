The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Budget

NSW mayors have welcomed boost to fix urgent road repairs

RG
By Rachel Gray
September 16 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Country Mayors Association chair Jamie Chaffey has welcomed the NSW government's pre-budget announcement of an additional $390 million for regional councils to conduct emergency road repairs over four years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.