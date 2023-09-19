It doesn't matter if its an outdoor excursion of a creative workshop, getting in touch with nature is a common theme through Tamworth Regional Council's spring school holiday activities on offer from Monday, September 25.
To ensure primary and high schools students from all parts of the region can participate, an array of activities have been arranged outside of Tamworth, including Nundle, Kootingal and Barraba.
Coordinator of Out of School Hours Care & Tamworth Regional Youth Centre, Haley Fenn, said it was a conscious decision to plan a host of outside activities "to make the most of the spring weather and encourage children to play outdoors".
The Tamworth Youthie will be hosting excursions to Lake Keepit, ten pin bowling, laser tag and Kootingal Ware Memorial Swimming Pool along with regular events such as cultural art workshops and sporting games.
For students who are interested in D.I.Y activities, tutorials in wooden bird box making, weaving, design work and rock painting are available at Nundle Library, South Tamworth Library, Kootingal Library and Barraba Library.
There are also opportunities for students to enhance their skills and interest in the digital space, with a stimulating virtual reality room experience on offer at Nundle and Barraba.
Tamworth Regional Gallery are continuing their partnership with artists including Danny Stanley, Joanne Barr, Emma Stanley and Sasha Jury Radford to deliver art and craft workshops for students aged over five years.
Drawing classes, painting, stitching and felting are just some of the skills that participants can engage with during the two-week holiday period.
To coincide with the recent launch of Residue Response: 5th Tamworth Textile Triennial, students will also have the opportunity to engage with Sophie Honess - a key artist whose work is featured in the exhibition.
Tamworth Regional Gallery Director, Bridget Guthrie, said "There are many benefits from allowing children to make art with their hands, get creative and work with emerging artists like Sophie in the Tiny Felt Animals and Flower Pounding workshops."
"The multitude of activities planned at the gallery throughout the school holiday period is a testament to the growth of the arts in our community," she said.
More information and bookings for the spring school holiday program can be found on the Youth Events and Activities page of Council's website.
