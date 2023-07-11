The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Updated

Council claims new Gunnedah hospital plans are not what was promised

By Newsroom
Updated July 11 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Jamie Chaffey is shocked and disappointed at NSW Health's revised plans for the town's new hospital. Picture supplied
Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Jamie Chaffey is shocked and disappointed at NSW Health's revised plans for the town's new hospital. Picture supplied

Update:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.