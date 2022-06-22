Planning for the duplication of Goonoo Goonoo Road between Jack Smyth Drive and Calala Lane in Tamworth has received another boost in the state budget, with an additional $7.693 million allocated to move the project through the final stages of planning and on to preconstruction.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said it is welcome news, because first impressions count for our city.
"Goonoo Goonoo Road is the gateway to our city," he said.
"It's important that we keep beautifying our city while ensuring we support the freight industry who rely on Tamworth as a base of operations and as a key link North, South and West."
"Our city's southern border is also the hub for our many of city's entertainment, equine and sporting facilities so it is important that we have a good two-lane road that facilitates easy travel out for the thousands of visitors who come to Tamworth to take advantage of our world class facilities."
Mr Anderson said more than 250 people provided their feedback on the design during consultations last year.
He said this new funding injection will finalise the planning for the road, which includes extensive traffic modelling and hydrological studies, and moves the project on to the pre-construction phase.
One of Tamworth's busiest roundabouts is also set to be converted into traffic lights, as part of the plan to revamp the city's main southern entrance.
