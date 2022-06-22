The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Duplication of Goonoo Goonoo Road gets $7693 million boost in state budget

By Newsroom
Updated June 22 2022 - 4:53am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Funding: Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway visit Goonoo Goonoo Road. Photo: Supplied

Planning for the duplication of Goonoo Goonoo Road between Jack Smyth Drive and Calala Lane in Tamworth has received another boost in the state budget, with an additional $7.693 million allocated to move the project through the final stages of planning and on to preconstruction.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.