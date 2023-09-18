The Northern Daily Leader
Man, 21, fronts Tamworth court on child abuse material charge

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 18 2023 - 5:00pm
The man, 21, was not required to enter pleas in Tamworth Local Court.
The man, 21, was not required to enter pleas in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file

A MAN accused of possessing child abuse material has fronted court for the first time since police raided a Tamworth home.

