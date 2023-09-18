A MAN accused of possessing child abuse material has fronted court for the first time since police raided a Tamworth home.
The 21-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, fronted Tamworth Local Court when the court heard the state prosecutor could be called in to deal with the matter.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had been made aware of the matter, and asked for an adjournment to see if they would take on the case.
"I'm going to refer that to the DPP at this stage," he told the court.
During the search, officers seized a number of electronic devices which they allege contained a large amount of child abuse material.
The man was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station where he was questioned and later charged. He was then granted conditional bail by officers.
In court, the man's defence solicitor Harry Pendlebury made a successful application to have the 21-year-old's identity suppressed for legal reasons. He did not enter a plea to the charge.
Magistrate Julie Soars granted the order until a plea to the charge is recorded.
Due to the non-publication order, some details of the case cannot be reported.
Ms Soars adjourned the matter to determine if the DPP would take over the case. She ordered the prosecution to start complying a brief of evidence.
"Bail to continue," she said.
The man will return to court later this month.
