A MAN has been arrested at a Tamworth home as part of a state-wide crackdown on child abuse offences.
Police officers swooped on the 20-year-old at a home in Hillvue on Monday, September 4, where they seized a number of electronic devices.
Officers allege the devices contained a large amount of child abuse material.
The 20-year-old was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station where he was charged with one count of possess child abuse material.
He was granted conditional bail and released from custody to front Tamworth Local Court later this month.
The man is one of 19 people across NSW who has been charged with child abuse material or online grooming offences as part of the police crackdown.
Sex Crimes Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty APM, said the arrests demonstrate the dedication of officers from across the state to protect the children of NSW.
"There are multiple arrests every day in NSW for alleged offences whereby children are at the centre of the matter," Superintendent Doherty said.
"This is a topic we cannot just stay silent over.
"The safety and protection of children of this state should be at the front of everyone's minds."
Superintendent Doherty said the arrests were a reminder for parents and carers to be conscious about what they share online, and what platforms their children are using.
"Images shared online can seem innocent to most parents and carers, but to online predators, they can be exploited for their own personal gratification," she said.
