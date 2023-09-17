Chloe Nott is on a mission ... to be good.
Being a decent person, in the service of God, underpins the Tamworth FC striker's life.
"I just would like to be successful as a human - not in any particular career or anything," Nott said.
To achieve that, the 27-year-old gardener strives to be kind, loving and helpful - keeping her faith nourished by attending two churches: The Way Collective and St Peter's.
Speaking at Bicentennial Park, beneath an uncovered sun, Nott chose creative, athletic and adventurous as the three words that best described her.
The traits will be valuable when she lines up for FC against OVA in the Women's Premier League grand final at Scully Park on Saturday, September 23.
Nott's soccer skills were elevated when she attended North Country Community College in Saranac Lake, upstate New York, on a soccer scholarship. She arrived in the US in August 2016.
After graduating with an event management degree, she worked in Lake Placid for a year before attending Quincy College, in Illinois, on a lacrosse scholarship. There, she studied journalism.
I had a fantastic time playing, learning, exploring.
Nott's faith connected her with fellow Christians in the States.
"It was really good to have as a great way to meet people over there, and just have an instant family," she said, adding that she was "fortunate to find really good church communities".
"It was great," the Carinya Christian School alumnus said of her American experience. "I had a fantastic time playing, learning, exploring."
An accomplished banjo player, Nott also used music to better connect with people in the US. "I've been playing for a long time, and it's lovely to be able to play with other people."
What's also lovely is the way Tamworth FC have performed this year. They lost one game in securing the minor premiership, then advanced to the grand final by beating OVA 5-2 in the major semi-final.
"We've worked really well together," Nott said.
