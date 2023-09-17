History enthusiasts and spring revellers alike were all smiles at the Tamworth Historical Society's annual Calala Cottage Spring Fair over the weekend.
The community-run museum in West Tamworth came alive with guests enjoying a variety of entertainment including craft demonstrations, sheep shearing, and kids' games.
The spring fair used to be held once every two years, but since COVID-19 put the event on a near-six-year hiatus, Tamworth Historical Society president Jennifer Porter said it was only 'fair' to bring it back for a second year in a row following its return in 2022.
Ms Porter also said it's a "possibility" for the spring fair to become an annual feature on Tamworth's calendar.
For just a gold-coin donation, attendees were invited to step into the past and witness a treasure trove of historical attractions, from vintage car displays to heritage demonstrations from a bygone era.
This year also marks a historical achievement for the historical society: 50 years since moving into the Calala Cottage Museum site in Denison Street.
"Calala Cottage was built in 1875 and some people expect it to be in the Calala suburb, which wasn't built until the 1950s. Some people are surprised to find it's in West Tamworth, but next door is Tamworth's oldest building, the Slab Hut, which was built in the 1840s," Ms Porter said.
In addition to the historic infrastructure, one of the centrepieces of the historical society's 20,000-item collection on proud display at the spring fair was Horace the 1920 Dodge, one of the oldest still-running cars ever to be built in Tamworth.
This year's event had plenty for the kids to do, with more than 200 prizes given away and seven different games to enjoy.
"It was a fabulous day. We had a lot of people from Tamworth and a lot of students visit and I think they've made lots of good memories," Ms Porter said.
Other drawcards included lessons in the re-created 19th-century schoolhouse, piano performances in the cottage's ballroom, and guided tours through every wing of the museum complex.
Proceeds from the the Calala Cottage Spring Fair will go towards preserving Tamworth's historical treasures and maintaining the cottage museum as a living piece of the city's history.
"Not only is it important to raise money it's also important to show the community what a great resource we have in the museum. They got to see a few bits and pieces but we also have tours ever Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1pm to 4pm," Ms Porter said.
