When he steps into the ring, Jarrod Denman often has a secret weapon by his side: his two sons.
But while he was preparing to fight for his first Golden Gloves title in Queensland last month, Denman's partner, Sophie, and their children, Tyler and Connor, were back in Tamworth.
Without them, he said, "I fought more demons that day than anywhere else", and some anxiety seeped into his head prior to the bout.
"I think it's because I wanted it so bad," Denman said.
The 33-year-old was the beneficiary of a bye in the first round of the elite 92 kilogram C division, but then had to fight Denis Reynolds, who had been training for far longer and possessed an imposing physique.
And though Denman was nervous before the fight, he knew one thing for sure.
"Every other fight I've had, I've trained pretty hard," he said.
"And that's what I keep telling myself, 'He's not going to train harder than me'."
That relentless work ethic and sheer will to win has spurred admiration repeatedly from Denman's coach at One2Boxing Westside, Jamie Carroll.
And in Redcliffe, it won out over an opponent who was more technically proficient. Denman claimed a decision in a fight that Carroll described as "a war".
"It was the best feeling [to win]," Denman said.
"It was better than winning a [rugby league] grand final, I reckon. It's the best feeling in the world, because the lead-up to the fight, and the mental game, and the hard work you put in, that runs through your head.
"Then, when you get your hand raised, it's an awesome feeling."
His crowning as a Golden Gloves champion was the high point of a journey that began in roughly 2018, when the long-time league player took up boxing as a way to keep fit while representing the Gunnedah Bulldogs.
Initially, he began training with Black 'n' Blue Boxing under David Syphers, but was forced to stop once the COVID-19 pandemic began and Connor was born. He had not yet made his debut.
Roughly 12 months ago, after several years away from the ring, Denman decided to pull the gloves back on and started training with Carroll.
This time, he told himself, he would fight at the Golden Gloves.
"Growing up, all you hear people talking about is 'this person won Golden Gloves, that person won Golden Gloves'," Denman said.
"I thought it'd be pretty cool to put something like that on my name. 12 months later, I ripped in and got it done."
Eyeing the Australian titles later this year, Denman's next long-term goal is to make his professional debut.
He hopes that opportunity will come in 2024. When it does, one thing is certain - his children will be front and centre, cheering on their dad.
"Every time I step in that ring, when I've got my little fella next to me, I know no-one's going to beat me," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.