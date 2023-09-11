The hungry hoards have helped to raise much-needed funds for families doing it tough.
The 2023 Nationals AgQuip barbecue raised over $2000 this time around, money that will go towards supporting women and children impacted by domestic violence in Gunnedah.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said it was a great result for the community.
"AgQuip has come and gone for another year and I know there are a number of exhibitors excited by the amount of sales they were able to make over the three days," Mr Anderson said.
"I hope those who attended this year's event found what they were looking for among the rows of exhibits, even if it was only an all-time classic steak sandwich.
"I know the Nationals stand fed a lot of hungry attendees over the three days, selling a record number of steak sandwiches, with all proceeds going towards local organisation Gunnedah Family Support Inc.
"This year, we raised an incredible $2,822, which is a great increase from last year's effort of $1,326 and I know those funds will go towards those most in need most.
"A big thank you also to Richard Ingram and the team at Teys Tamworth who donated the 300 steaks that made our fundraiser possible."
Gunnedah Family Support Services Manager Vanessa Hodges-Schembri said the funding would help to relieve the strain on families, who need the organisation's services.
"Gunnedah Family Support were delighted to be asked back to the Nationals stall at Ag Quip this year," Mrs Hodges-Schembri said.
Money raised last year went towards the purchase of swags for people who were temporarily experiencing homelessness..
"This year the funds raised will be used to purchase white goods for a transitional housing property in Gunnedah that provides a supported tenancy for women and children impacted by domestic violence," she said.
