Quirindi is still buzzing with excitement after a very successful show weekend attracted an estimated crowd between 3000 and 4000 people, practically doubling the small town's population for two days.
"It just blew out. The crowd was just outstanding, we weren't expecting so many people," Quirindi Show Society President Lindsay Maybury OAM said.
"The pavilion was full, the school entries were full, the cattle section was full, the horse events in the middle were full, it was a full program in every one."
The Quirindi Show's grand opening was headlined by bull riders from the PBR Australia's Touring Pro Division.
And the show kept the entertainment coming with perennial favourites like the petting zoo, sideshow alley, and fireworks show.
In addition, the Quirindi Show Society added a host of new events as well as bringing back some new favourites from last year, including the "Through your Eyes" photography contest, new dog trials, and a meat smoking demonstration guaranteed to make your mouth water.
Mr Maybury said the show's success is a reflection of Quirindi's vibrant community spirit.
"It's the bush telegraph, everyone knows one another and this is the time to get together and have a yarn. It just brings people together," he said.
"I can't thank the community enough for coming out and supporting it."
The show society president also said he attributes the show's success to a mix of hard work from volunteers, great weather - except for a chilly spell on Saturday night - and a hunger for big community events post-COVID.
"I think it stemmed from the messaging we put out during COVID, when we were telling everyone 'support your show.' Well they certainly did this year," Mr Maybury said.
The show society's brand-new pavilion was full to the brim with 1264 student entries across a variety of categories, including painting and craft.
"The pavilion was absolutely full, and the volunteers who worked all week to put that pavilion together, you couldn't ask for any more it was that good," Mr Maybury said.
"That really helped, having that new canteen and pavilion. They were badly needed and it's all thanks to grants and support from council."
Mr Maybury said though the Quirindi Show Society was "happy to hit the mattress" after the event's end, the group will not be resting on its laurels for long, as it's excited to lock in more sources of entertainment for next year.
"You've gotta always come up with better ideas, better entertainment for the kids, but we'll keep those a secret for now," he said.
