Fundraising efforts fell far short of expectations for the first Vinnies Community Sleepout in Tamworth.
The charity organisation raised $5,500, which is down $9,500 on last year's fundraiser, says St Vincent De Paul regional manager Jann Browne.
"It might be because people don't have as much spare cash," Ms Browne said.
"However, it should be noted that every little bit helps."
Ms Browne was among six people who camped out in sleeping bags on cardboard boxes beneath the stars at McCarthy College in Tamworth on the night of August 25.
It was the first Vinnies Community Sleepout held in Tamworth, after the event was cancelled last year due to COVID concerns.
During the night, the group hooked-up via livestream to about 70 people in Armidale, Orange, Bathurst, and Dubbo, raising an overall $50,000 that will go straight back into their own communities.
Tamworth's fundraising efforts are expected to go towards a new Vinnies Food Van that is anticipated to be unveiled in 2024, Ms Browne said.
"So that's a 'watch this space', but also, people can still contribute donations for another four weeks via our website."
Ms Browne said she has never felt more grateful to crawl into a warm bed with a roof over her head, after experiencing what it is like to be homeless for one night.
"And having the security of knowing that's where I'll be sleeping the next night and the night after, not having to wonder where I'll be sleeping again, or how cold it's going to be, is it going to rain? That helplessness that people feel going to bed every night, not knowing if they're gonna be safe," Ms Browne said.
