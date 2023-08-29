The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Community

Vinnies Tamworth Sleepout fell short of fundraising goal

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated August 29 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fundraising efforts fell far short of expectations for the first Vinnies Community Sleepout in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.