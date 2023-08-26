As an exhausted Pirates captain Shae Partridge cooled down after their Central North women's elimination finals win at a very warm Moree, her attention turned to another premiership mission.
The Walcha native will line up for the Walcha/Uralla Jillaroos in Sunday's Group 19 league tag reserve grade grand final.
On Saturday she scored a double as Pirates survived a massive test from Scone to keep their premiership defence alive.
Prevailing 31-12 in the end, the Brumbies had the better of the possession and territory for much of the first half, and led 7-nil at half-time after Dom Carter crashed over inside the final minute of the half.
Then seemingly out of nothing - Pirates looked to be going nowhere as they tried to clear the ball from their deep in their half - Jayda Simpson spotted a small hole and put the foot down and raced away 70m to score.
It was the spark they needed. Not long after Partridge scooped the ball up from the back of the ruck and used her pace to put Pirates in front with just over a minute to play in the third quarter.
Jacinta Cooper extended their lead right on the final break after Rosie Ferguson sent Partridge away down the right touch. It was a great chase from the Brumbies to bring her down but she was able to pop the pass to Cooper in support.
Making it 17-7 heading into the final quarter you sensed the momentum had started to turn, and when Pirates young gun Tomi Gavin sold the dummy and went straight through to score under the posts it looked like the premiers were through to face either Narrabri or Gunnedah for a spot in the decider.
"It was really tough," Partridge said.
"We took a while to get going and they played really well."
"Once we got our stuff together we ended up flowing a bit more."
