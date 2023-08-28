A GROUP of truck drivers who have helped hundreds of farmers across the country is set for its 10th major drop-off in the New England region.
The Aussie Hay Runners will visit Bingara for the third time in as many weeks on September 1.
Dozens of farmers across the region have benefited from the truck runs.
About 33 trucks will be part of the Bingara drop-off.
In the three runs into Bingara, there will have been 73 trucks carrying 2716 bales of hay with a value of $258,020 directly helping 279 farmers.
Cattle farmer Peter Sandral has helped coordinate the drop-offs from his property at Tingha since March.
"It's not a hand out, it's a hand up," Aussie Hay Runners founder Linda Widdup said.
"It can be hard to figure out who needs what because a lot of farmers are too proud to put their hand up.
"We want to help people who are desperate and having locals involved means we can prioritise where we need to be.
"This will be Aussie Hay Runners 10th hay run with fodder donations coming from Southern and Northern Victoria and also Southern New South Wales.
"Friday night and Saturday morning the volunteers will be well looked after by the wonderful Bingara Lions Club who will kindly provide dinner and breakfast for the drivers.
"Saturday will be spent unloading and distributing.
"(We) are proud to help every farmer, no matter how big or how small."
The group is well known for supporting farmers through bushfires, drought and floods.
They will pass through Dubbo, Gilgandra, Coonabarabran and Narrabri before regrouping in Moree in preparation for the final leg via Warialda, arriving in Bingara by mid-afternoon
"With two NSW regions already drought declared, and the impending bushfire season, more runs will definitely be needed," Ms Widdup said.
"If you see them on the road, make sure to show your support with a toot and a wave."
Ms Widdup started the group in 2019 with a team of volunteers based in Victoria.
They are supported by the Heyfield Lions Club, the NSW Rural Assistance Authority, Ray Akers of Gippsland Hay Relief, Peter and Beth Sandral and Scott Stevens.
The Aussie Hay Runners group provide regular updates and information on their Facebook page.
It includes everything from truck driver locations to sponsorship opportunities as well as updating pick up points and drop off locations.
