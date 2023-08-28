The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Truck loads of hay donated by the Aussie Hay Runners in NSW

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated August 28 2023 - 10:06am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A GROUP of truck drivers who have helped hundreds of farmers across the country is set for its 10th major drop-off in the New England region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.