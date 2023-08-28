The old 'Stitches' building between the bridges on Bridge Street could be turned into a storage facility for Tamworth Regional Council.
Council is investigating options for the installation of a site compound at 9-11 Bridge Street.
The site was the former home of 'Stitch Between the Bridges' retail outlet.
Council plans to install a gravel pad and fencing to the rear of the building, and four new walls will need to be constructed inside.
Two shipping containers will also be relocated to the site.
The total cost for the project is estimated to be $135,000.
The plan is for the Regional Services - Sports and Recreation team to use the site to store machinery and equipment for the adjacent sporting fields, as well as incorporating kitchens, offices and work spaces.
The Statement of Environmental Effects says the building is not heritage listed. It is a brick building with an asbestos sheet roof. There will be no excavation required and no vegetation will be removed.
The site is flood prone and plans for the evacuation of workers from the site have been included.
"Development shall incorporate measures to seal or flood proof buildings to avoid activities or fittings susceptible to flood damage, or to store the contents of buildings above 1 per cent ARI level" the statement says.
The compound fence will be chain mesh, "which will not affect the flood function".
Because the council owns the building, the Development Application (DA) will be referred to an external assessor to determine and a private certifier will be engaged to undertake the certification for the development.
The DA will remain on public exhibition until Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
