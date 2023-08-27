One of the best moments of Katrina Rekunow's life was facilitated by one of the worst periods of her life.
It was while caring for her late nan, as she battled cancer, that the Armidale native decided to become a nurse.
Rekunow studied nursing at the University of New England, then worked in the Manilla and Tamworth hospitals before arriving at Gunnedah hospital.
The 27-year-old never fully connected with Tamworth, but she has established a powerful connection to Gunnedah since arriving there in 2019. Her coupling to the Gunnedah Bulldogs AFL club in 2020 was instrumental in that happening.
And on a temperate and sunny winter's day, Rekunow's bond with a town and a team was again solidified when the Poochettes - whom she has played for since their 2020 inception - won their second premiership when they beat Inverell by 13 points.
Rekunow, who played on the half-back flank, was named best on ground. Her longtime partner, Bulldogs men's captain Adam Curgenven, was in the crowd.
"I used to come and watch the [Bulldogs] boys play back in 2019," she said. "And I thought it was a good way to meet people; I was only new to town.
"And then I came away from the [2020] season with 20-plus new friends, which was lovely."
"It is very special," she said of the side, which won the 2020 flag in their debut season.
No one is more surprised than Rekunow over her transformation into a footballer since nursing brought her to her new home and the Bulldogs. Hockey was her sport. Still is.
She plays for Waratahs in Tamworth. And has represented Australia Country, NSW, and NSW Country in age groups ranging from under-18 to open.
"I always said I'd never play a contact game," she said.
Rekunow's nan, Lola Taylor, had non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Rekunow said she looked after her "quite a bit at home".
Once she took the plunge into nursing, after graduating from the Armidale School, she said she never "looked back".
She is currently transitioning into perioperative nursing (perioperative nurses care for patients before, during and after surgery or procedures).
"It's something that I find special; it's a really rewarding job," she said of nursing, adding: "It's always gonna be challenging. But at the end of the day, I really love my job."
As for Gunnedah, Rekunow has no plans to leave.
"I've got a partner here. And yeah, we're pretty settled here at the moment."
