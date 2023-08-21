A HOUSE will be demolished to make way for a new two-storey child care facility in South Tamworth.
Tamworth Regional Council has given the green light for a new two-storey, 70-place, child care centre to be built at 3 Petra Avenue, in South Tamworth.
The plans, which were submitted for approval earlier this year, reveal the centre will have places available for 20 children between zero and two years, 20 spaces for children aged two to three years and 30 places for kids between the ages of three and six, once the facility is up and running.
The facility is expected to operate Monday to Friday, from 7am until 6pm.
A total of 12 staff will be required to keep the centre running.
Schools surrounding the centre include Tamworth South Public School, Tamworth High School, St. Edward's Primary School, Hillvue Public School and Tamworth West Public School.
The centre will also include thee indoor playrooms, sleeping rooms, two outdoor play areas and administrative areas, including staff rooms, offices, a kitchen and laundry.
A basement car park will provide 14 car spaces, and Petra Avenue has been deemed capable of handling the additional drop-off, and pick-up traffic.
The approval comes after a separate child care centre on Hillvue Road, also in the city's south, was approved in April, 2023.
The Hillvue Road facility will also have places for 70 children.
According to the plans, a dedicated design effort has taken place to minimise adverse impacts on neighbouring properties at the Petra Avenue site.
It's expected acoustic barriers will be installed around the outdoor play areas to help control noise.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
