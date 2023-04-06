ANOTHER option for parents will soon be on the table with a new childcare centre getting the tick of approval.
A house on Hillvue Road is set to be demolished to make way for a 70-place childcare centre between two bustling primary schools.
Plans were submitted for the new centre in July last year, and have just received the green light from Tamworth Regional Council to go ahead.
Located at 107 Hillvue Road, the centre is hoping to market itself as a convenient option for young families, with the site nestled between Hillvue Public School and St Edward's Primary School.
READ ALSO:
The childcare centre is slated to cater for 70 children, with eight spots for kids younger than two, 40 between two and three or three and four years old, and 22 between four and five years old.
The company behind the plans, P4K-1, said in the development application that the "quality of the architectural design" of the new centre would not take away, or reduce the amenity of the surrounding area.
The approval comes after a development application was submitted to council by a separate company for a new centre in South Tamworth.
The proposed development is slated for 3 Petra Avenue, and if approved would see the construction of a two-storey, 70 place child care centre in the residential street.
The proposed site is located close to schools, including Tamworth South Public School, Tamworth High School, St. Edward's Primary School, Hillvue Public School and Tamworth West Public School.
If approved by council, a house will be demolished for the centre.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.