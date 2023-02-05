A two-storey child care facility is a possibility for the city's south, if the demolition of a house is given the green light.
A development application has been submitted to Tamworth Regional Council for the construction of a two-storey, 70-place child care centre in a residential street.
Slated for 3 Petra Avenue in South Tamworth, the development would require an existing house to be demolished before construction could take place.
Plans for the facility reveal the centre would have places available for 20 children between zero and two years, 20 spaces for children aged two to three years and 30 places for kids between the ages of three and six.
The two-storey facility would include thee indoor playrooms, sleeping rooms, two outdoor play areas and administrative areas, including staff rooms, offices, a kitchen and laundry.
With the centre nestled in a residential street, the proposal states a "design scheme" has been undertaken to make a "conscious effort to minimise adverse impacts on neighbouring properties".
Acoustic barriers will be installed around both outdoor play areas to "mitigate potential noise impacts" on neighbours and protect "noise intrusion" into the facility.
The proposed site is located close to schools, including Tamworth South Public School, Tamworth High School, St. Edward's Primary School, Hillvue Public School and Tamworth West Public School.
It's anticipated the centre would "serve the needs of people who live and work in the local area" and generate employment opportunities for local residents.
The centre is proposed to operate Monday to Friday from 7am until 6pm.
A total of 12 staff would be required once the centre is opened.
A basement carpark would provide 14 car spaces and Petra Avenue and the surrounding road infrastructure has been deemed "capable" of accommodating the additional traffic for drop-offs and pick-ups.
For the development to go ahead, five trees would have to be removed from the proposed site.
The development application is open for public comment via Tamworth Regional Council's website until February 10.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
