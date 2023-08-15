The Northern Daily Leader
Robert Locke's calling helped build $300 million fund, honoured by Pope Francis with Papal blessing

By Lydia Roberts
August 16 2023 - 8:30am
Robert Locke at the Catholic Church in Dangar Street, Armidale on the eve of receiving his papal knighthood.
ABIDING by the motto to save for rainy days helped Uralla accountant Robert Locke turn a Catholic charity into a financial services group with more than $300 million in investments.

