It's hoped temporary learning facilities will be back operational at Walgett Community College Primary School soon, after a devastating overnight fire.
The Birraleegal Goondi Preschool was destroyed in the blaze, along with the primary school hall, school library resources that had been in storage, gymnastics mats, sports equipment and two commercial ride on mowers.
Fire crews were called to the school at about 11pm on Tuesday night.
It took crews a number of hours to extinguish the blaze, and the buildings were destroyed.
In a statement Minister for Education and Early Learning, Prue Car said "We extend our thanks to firefighters from NSW Fire and Rescue and NSW Police who arrived at the school late last night and remained on the scene through to the morning. I am grateful nobody was hurt."
The school was deemed 'non-operational' on Wednesday as investigators tried to work out how the fire started.
In a Facebook post to the school community Executive Principal Alison Finlayson expressed relief that no one was injured.
"There was damage to the pre-school building and the hall. The affected buildings have been fenced off for the safety of the community. Today staff have worked with emergency services and the infrastructure team to prepare the school for a safe return," she wrote.
"Today and over the coming weeks, you may be concerned about the reactions of your child.
"Having a yarn with your child is one of the best ways to support them."
She also encouraged parents to monitor their children for signs of distress in the coming weeks, and urged them to seek help if needed.
Walgett Community College Primary School will be "non-operational" today after fire destroyed two school buildings overnight.
Emergency services were called to the school on Warrena Street, Walgett, at about 11pm on Monday, August 14.
The preschool and the hall were well alight by the time Fire and Rescue NSW arrived on the scene.
They were able to put the fires out, but both buildings were destroyed.
READ ALSO:
Officers from Central North Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire.
No one was injured and the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.
Police are calling on anyone with information to contact Walgett Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
In June 2019, Walgett's only supermarket was destroyed by fire. It was a devastating blow for the town, which was already dealing with the crippling drought.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.