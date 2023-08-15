Tamworth residents are being given the heads up, with two Air Force fighters set to engage in specialist training at Tamworth on Thursday.
The Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornets from RAAF Base Amberley's No. 82 Wing will be conducting diversion training at Wellcamp Airport, Queensland and Tamworth.
Diversion training is an essential part of pilot training on fast-jet aircraft, as it assists pilots to land at different airfields in all weather conditions.
The action is scheduled to happen between 6:30pm and 7pm on Thursday, August 17.
The Air Force has 24, F/A-18F Super Hornets.
The F/A-18F Super Hornets achieved Final Operational Capability (FOC) in December 2012 and are based at Number 1 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley.
The twin seat F/A-18F Super Hornet is used to undertake air interception activities, as well as air combat, close air support of ground troops, and interception of enemy supply lines including shipping.
They have a range of up to 2700 kilometres and can fly up to 50,000 feet with a maximum speed of 1,960 km/h (Mach 1.6).
