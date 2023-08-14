The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Health

RFDS report reveals heart disease hits western NSW hardest

AH
By Allison Hore
August 15 2023 - 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you live in the Bourke-Brewarrina/Walgett-Lightning Ridge areas you are almost three times more likely to die from cardiovascular disease than the general population of Australia, an alarming new report reveals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.