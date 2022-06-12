The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah Hospital getting 'affordable, stylish' units nearby to attract health workers

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
June 12 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW DEVELOPMENT: The accommodation units will be close to local health infrastructure like the planned Gunnedah Hospital - concept design above. Photo: Supplied

ACCOMMODATION units promoted as sustainable, stylish and affordable are being built across the region in an effort to attract healthcare staff.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.