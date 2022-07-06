The Northern Daily Leader
New England hospitals to trial accommodation units for rural and regional healthcare workers

By Newsroom
Updated July 6 2022 - 6:40am, first published 5:30am
Inverell Health Services Manager Kath Randall, Hunter New England Health Tablelands Sector Operations Manager Catherine Jones and Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall inspecting the site where the new units will be built in the coming weeks.

Three more New England hospitals will join Gunnedah and Walcha and be among the first in NSW to benefit from a state government program to establish sustainable accommodation units for healthcare workers.

