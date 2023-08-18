Guest artists working in digital art and egg tempera will be a special feature of the 2023 Kootingal Art Show, to be held from September 8 to 10.
Show coordinator and Kootingal Lions Club president Lee Rodger said this year's show offered a grand champion prize of $1500, sponsored by Joblink Plus.
As an extra bonus for art lovers, this year Mrs Rodger said local artist Caron Schumann would demonstrate her digital artwork for visitors, while Alison Carr, also from Tamworth would provide a display of her egg tempera painting.
A graphic artist by trade, Ms Schumann has only branched into the area of digital art in recent years, using a computer and design programs such as Illustrator and Photoshop.
Ms Schumann's work can be seen depicting an array of the region's landmarks which feature throughout the CH Boutique Hotel building in Tamworth, while she has also completed commissioned works for clients at Glen Innes, Narrabri and Manilla.
Just recently Ms Schumann was also commissioned to create the sets for the recent Tamworth Dramatic Society's production of Yes, Prime Minister at the Capitol Theatre.
As digital art is a relatively new medium, it rarely has its own section in art shows. Ms Schumann has exhibited her work for a number of years now, mostly in "Local artist, any medium" sections, with growing success, most recently receiving a first prize at the 2023 Sydney Royal Show.
"For me, it's not so much about winning a prize as it's about testing the creative waters," she said.
"This is not a traditional art form - nothing like creating an oil painting, where you are limited in what you can change while you work - with digital art you can easily remove something that doesn't work or you don't like."
Ms Schumann said the art form was popular among younger artists.
"Kids use computers for everything today, and digital art is just another form of creative escape," she said.
From a very modern art form to one steeped in history - Mrs Carr will showcase a display of her egg tempera works at this year's Kootingal Art Show.
Mrs Carr said the earliest examples of egg tempera dated back to the Greeks and Egyptians, however, the Christian icon artists are best known for their use of the technique during the third century.
READ ALSO:
A former teacher, Mrs Carr decided to study a fine arts degree when she turned 60, and discovered the medium of egg tempera, drawn to it's slower creative process.
"Composition is important to me, and the technique allows me the time think about the composition and colour ... and if you want to change something you can scratch it out and start again," she said.
The Kootingal Art Show promotes a range of artistic mediums, including pastels, traditional oil and acrylic, watercolour, drawing and miniatures, show coordinator Mrs Rodger said.
"The contemporary art section provides a place for techniques that are newer and more out there," she said.
"Our popular junior art section and a junior sculpture section also return for a third year.
"We have three junior sections: 6 to 8 years, 9 to 11 years, and 12 to 13 years, and each section has its own prizes and highly commended awards - we're looking forward to seeing what our younger artists come up with."
Mrs Rodgers said junior sculpture entrants could pick up their free kit provided by Joblink Plus at Transwest service stations.
Just like the Archibald Prize, the Kootingal Art Show also has a packer's prize, and show patrons can enter the people's choice award.
The Kootingal Art Show will be held at the Community Hall in Chaffey Street.
Mrs Rodgers said all proceeds raised during the art show would stay in the area to be used by Kootingal Lions for community projects.
She reminded local artists that entries in the 2023 Kootinga Art Show will close August 27. Forms are available online at Kootyartshow.com or from various outlets around town.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.