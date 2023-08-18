The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Kootingal Art Show returns bigger and better for 2023

By Emma Downey
Updated August 18 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Guest artists working in digital art and egg tempera will be a special feature of the 2023 Kootingal Art Show, to be held from September 8 to 10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.