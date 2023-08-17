A WOMAN, who was behind the wheel of a car which collided with an oncoming motorcycle and seriously injured the rider, has been spared a criminal conviction for the crash.
Shanyn Lorayne Worley was described as a woman of "exceptional character" and a "dedicated teacher" when her defence solicitor made a successful severity sentence appeal in Tamworth District Court.
The 56-year-old school principal was originally convicted in the local court, fined $500, and banned from driving for 12 months after the car she was driving collided with a motorcycle in North Tamworth on July 22, 2022.
The court heard Worley had been waiting at the intersection of Johnston Street and Peel Street when she failed to see a Harley Davidson motorcycle travelling behind a turning vehicle at about 8:30am on the day of the crash.
Worley began to slowly move onto Peel Street, after looking right and left multiple times, when the motorbike collided with the front of her bonnet and the rider was thrown from the bike.
She was charged, and pleaded guilty to one count of negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, for which she was sentenced in the local court in March, 2023.
Her defence solicitor Dan Daley asked the district court to consider a punishment - without a conviction - so Worley could get her licence back.
He said the new sentence wasn't "totally unheard of" given the 56-year-old's "exceptional character".
Mr Daley told the court Worley, who is wheelchair-bound for medical reasons, needed to undertake a driving test to receive NDIS funding to modify her vehicle for her current circumstances.
He said the process "can't happen" until she has her licence.
A birds-eye-view of the intersection was tendered to the court, as well as character references which spoke highly of the educator, and an affidavit from Worley.
Mr Daley said it was accepted the accident was a "fail to give way", but told the court the road was a "notorious intersection in Tamworth".
Mr Daley told the court Worley had felt embarrassed and distressed when the details of the crash were made public.
He said the 56-year-old had expressed "profound remorse" about the accident which had caused significant injuries to the motorbike rider.
The court heard Worley also needed a licence to visit an elderly relative who lives by themselves out of Tamworth.
"This is a matter where the court could exercise leniency," Mr Daley said.
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) solicitor Ben Edye said deterring the community from committing similar driving offences needed to be taken into account with the sentence.
Judge Andrew Coleman allowed the appeal and re-sentenced Worley to a 12-month good behaviour order, without recording a conviction.
He said her remorse about the "tragic accident", and her otherwise "impeccable" good character meant the conviction could be overturned.
"I don't regard her as having a significant prospect of reoffending," Judge Coleman said.
He said Worley had not been driving at speed, recklessly, or dangerously, but had accepted she was negligent.
Under the new sentence, Worley must not commit any offences, and appear before the court if called upon for the period of the order.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
