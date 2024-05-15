The regions need to be rewarded for doing the heavy lifting

NSW has the highest number of renewable project applications in the pipeline with concerns it's part of the government's race to meet its 2030 renewable target of 82 per cent.
According to the Australian Energy Market Operator's quarterly energy dynamics April 2024 report, the total capacity of in-progress applications was 19.6GW compared with the 11.3 GW at the same time last year.
Of the current capacity in application stage, 40 per cent were from NSW, 37pc Queensland, 12pc Victoria, 10pc South Australia and 1pc Tasmania.
There were 22 projects totalling 3.7GW progressing through registration, with the majority (60pc) in NSW.
It comes as residents across almost all regional communities from Walcha to Molong and the New England to Oberon have expressed concerns around renewable energy projects in their backyard.
NSW Nationals' Leader Dugald Saunders said consultations with communities were not going "far enough" and there needed to be more input from those affected.
"I have reiterated that to representatives from ACEREZ and Energy Co on a number of occasions, and I will keep pushing for residents to have their voices heard," Mr Saunders said.
"There is also a need to come up with proper benefits for anyone living near a large-scale renewable project and these discussions need to start happening now.
"The regions need to be rewarded for doing all the heavy lifting, starting with cheaper energy."
Federal Leader of The Nationals David Littleproud echoed the same sentiments saying The Nationals were not against renewable energy.
"But what we are saying is we need to pause and take the time to assess these projects properly to ensure agricultural land isn't ripped up for the sake of this government's reckless race to 82pc renewables by 2030," Mr Littleproud said.
NSW Farmers energy transition taskforce chair Reg Kidd said the state government needed to swiftly address concerns not just about where and how transmission lines and energy developments would be built, but also how they would minimise the impact.
Mr Kidd said issues of increased insurance coverage, decommissioning of projects and rules and regulations around fires were just some of the things people wanted solutions.
"We also need clear guidelines to be developed for all parties to guide how they conduct themselves, so as to minimise the impact on people and farm productivity, and we need concerns around Just Terms Compensation and mental health to be taken on board," Mr Kidd said.
"While the Minns government knows there are problems here, we need action and answers for those who are affected before it's all too late."
A spokesperson for the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure said there were currently 29 new renewable energy projects under assessment by the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI).
Most are expected to be determined this year.
Another 81 renewable energy projects are in the planning pipeline seeking approval.
The combined pending 110 projects, include: 47 solar, 28 wind, 28 Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and seven hydro.
