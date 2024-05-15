The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Energy Wars

The regions need to be rewarded for doing the heavy lifting

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
May 15 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Off the current capacity of renewable projects in the application stage, 40 per cent are from NSW. Picture by Shutterstock.
Off the current capacity of renewable projects in the application stage, 40 per cent are from NSW. Picture by Shutterstock.

NSW has the highest number of renewable project applications in the pipeline with concerns it's part of the government's race to meet its 2030 renewable target of 82 per cent.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.