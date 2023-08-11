Motivation is a funny thing. Some people say they want to be someone or change something when it comes to taking action, they don't do it.
I've always said there are people that things happen to and people that make things happen. On Friday in Tamworth we saw motivated people that have chosen to make things happen.
Hundreds of mums, dads, grandparents and community members made the effort to get up at the crack of dawn, to take the one opportunity to speak with the Prime Minister of Australia. For their voices to be heard in opposition of what the ludicrous imposition of ultimately foreign owned totalitarian renewables is doing to outer New England.
Despite the efforts of driving hundreds of kilometres, taking time away from their families and work, Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia did not grant the everyday Australians who just want to be heard that opportunity.
Their voices however were not lost on me as the Member for New England. I hear you loud and clear, because I know the political system and if we are not lawful and loud we are not going to be heard.
People who say they are Green, such as Senator Pocock, are blocking a senate enquiry so we can get the truth. We want to know who owns the assets, what are our rights, how long are they going to last for, what are the alternatives, and how do we enforce our rights on a foreign owned company if they start exploiting us on power prices?
Why is it that Labor's big argument against the Coalition on a state level is about the sale of the power stations to a foreign company, with their solution being to bring in a whole raft of new foreign companies to be the sole provider of power into the future.
Tamworth was the start, and from that seed grows a wider movement that can change for the better, our future, or it will wither and die and we will get walked all over.
