The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Corey James Andrew Hall behind bars for armed robbery at Tamworth coffee shop

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 12 2023 - 6:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN EMPLOYEE was "frightened for his life" when a man broke through a Tamworth coffee shop window, threatened him with a gun, and made off with cash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.