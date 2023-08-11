AN EMPLOYEE was "frightened for his life" when a man broke through a Tamworth coffee shop window, threatened him with a gun, and made off with cash.
Corey James Andrew Hall has been ordered to stay behind bars for four years after he committed an armed robbery at Coffee Run in a bid to feed a drug addiction.
The 28-year-old appeared in Tamworth District Court on Friday when Judge Andrew Coleman said the employee who was working at the time has had "every aspect of his life" affected by the robbery.
Judge Coleman said the man now suffers from PTSD, is scared to go out in public, and is worried about "retribution" after Hall kicked down the window of the coffee shop, pointed a gun at him, and stole cash from the Ebsworth Street shop on August 3, 2022.
Earlier this week, Hall told the court he had committed the armed robbery after a man had turned up to his house demanding outstanding drug money.
While in the witness box, the 28-year-old said he was "disgusted" by his actions.
"I definitely feel for the victim," Hall previously told the district court.
"It's not something any human should go through."
The court heard Hall had also committed an attempted armed robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon at a Tamworth pizza shop just months before the Coffee Run offence.
Hall entered the Domino's store in West Tamworth on June 14, 2022, while armed with the same gel ball air gun that was used during the coffee shop break-in.
CCTV from the store showed Hall entering the pizza store, raising the gun, walking to the till and fleeing the scene with the cash draw.
The court heard in the hours before the attempted robbery, the 28-year-old stole a car from a woman who had left her vehicle running while she was feeding stray cats near Big W.
After the Coffee Run robbery police officers homed in on Hall and conducted a search at his home.
Officers found the gel gun shoved inside a sock and hidden in the kitchen, and located clothing that matched the clothing of the offender in the CCTV footage from both robbery offences.
Judge Coleman said Hall had experienced a troubled upbringing, gambling issues, and had been using drugs and alcohol since he was a teenager.
He said Hall had previously worked in several businesses but his employment "never lasted long".
"He became bored and didn't like being told what to do," he said.
Judge Coleman said the 28-year-old had shown genuine remorse about the robberies and a desire to seek rehabilitation and professional help.
He said Hall had some prospects of rehabilitation if he acts on his plan to seek help.
"It is a matter for Mr Hall to take the steps he needs to take," Judge Coleman said.
Judge Coleman sentenced Hall to a maximum of four years behind bars for the robbery offences.
One charge of taking and driving a car without consent; and one count of larceny were also taken into account in sentencing.
Hall was also convicted without any further punishment for not keeping a firearm safely.
Judge Coleman back-dated his prison sentence to October 1, 2022, and set a non-parole period of two years and two months.
Hall will first be eligible for release in November, 2024.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
