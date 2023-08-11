Home values in the region are continuing to skyrocket, breaking records and sending more high-value properties to market than ever.
"There are more properties available in the $800,000 plus market now than there ever have been before in Tamworth," PRD licensee Mark Sleiman said.
Mr Sleiman said the growth of the local high-end property market "shows that there's confidence in the region, and in particular there's confidence in Tamworth."
That confidence was enough to bring Tamworth its first-ever publicly-listed $2.5 million sale for a residential property last week, setting a new record for the city.
Boasting six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and nearly half a hectare of land, the high-end home at 25 Rodeo Drive, near the Sports Dome, was sold by Partner Now's Jacqui Powell, who says Tamworth's property market has nowhere to go but up.
"This isn't the sky," Ms Powell said.
"Tamworth's got so much to offer. We're so fortunate to live in such a go-ahead city, and we're a place people want to live."
Ms Powell said the growth of the Tamworth property market has kept her company, Partner Now, very busy.
"We bought another real estate agent, Kelly's, who have been in Tamworth for nearly 50 years, we were invited as a key speaker for the biggest independent real estate group, and now this," she said.
Ms Powell was also responsible for breaking the $2 million barrier in 2022.
She said she expects the high-end property market to keep growing in Tamworth, and PRD's head honcho agreed.
"I like to say that Tamworth stokes its own fire now. We're not a town that relies on any singular industry like a mine or a particular factory component," Mr Sleiman said.
He said privately-listed land and property deals between the $3 million to $10 million mark aren't too rare, but as the average sale price for a publicly-listed home continues to rise, the "better than the average bear" houses rise even more.
"As the median price has increased to now around $500,000, your typical four-bedroom modern home sits around the $650,000, $750,000 mark," Mr Sleiman said.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
