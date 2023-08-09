Country music fans will be able to get up close and personal with some of their favourite artists with the return of an iconic event to the 52nd Tamworth Country Music Festival in 2024.
The cavalcade has been reimagined as a new street parade to provide country music fans with an even better opportunity to see their favourite stars.
TCMF manager, Barry Harley, said the parade would celebrate Australian country music and provide an opportunity for festival attendees to see their favourite stars up close and in person, through the excitement of a traditional street parade.
The cavalcade last ran during the 2020 country music festival, but was put on hold in the years since due to safety and financial issues, Mr Harley said.
"This new event will be colourful and exciting and bring together artists, fans and community for one big celebration in the main festival precinct," he said.
"As well as some of the nation's biggest country music stars, the parade will also feature roaming street performers, local dance schools, community groups and marching bands along with a range of unique and historic cars."
The 2024 TCMF parade will be held on Saturday, January 27, bringing together artists and local community groups.
Parade participants will assemble in Peel Street between Roderick and Murray Streets (near the old velodrome site), then head north along Peel Street, before turning left into Fitzroy Street, then left onto Kable Avenue, to conclude at the intersection of Kable Avenue and Hill Street.
Tamworth Regional Council coordinator events and operations, Michaela Stevens, said the new route was designed to prevent any impact on the business community or access to major roads within the city centre.
Parade entrants and stars are being encouraged to walk the 1.2 kilometre route, because "we want spectators to feel a part of the parade", and artists to be able to interact easily with the crowd and fans, Ms Stevens said.
She said certain vehicles may be used for the parade, but there would be tight restrictions, with only smaller vehicles such as sedans, utes and SUVs permitted. In addition, all approved vehicles must be convertible or open top to ensure artists travelling in vehicles can be seen by spectators.
Local country music star Aleyce Simmonds said it was "incredibly exciting" to see the cavalcade event return in a new format.
"The cavalcade was always one of the pinnacle events of the country music festival, offering fans a great opportunity to see and interact with all the stars in one spot.
READ ALSO:
"The reimagined event adds a new element and surprise to the magic of the festival ... and is a perfect example of how the Tamworth Regional Council is adapting to change."
The theme for the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Parade will be: Australian + Country + Music, with cash prizes available for the best entries.
Ms Stevens said organisers were encouraging all parade entrants to create their own interpretation of the theme and include colourful costumes, banners, flags and props in their entry to make it exciting and visually appealing.
A static car display will also be held at the conclusion of the parade to give local motor clubs an opportunity to show off the unique vehicles used during the parade to festival crowds, Ms Stevens said.
Parade entries close Thursday, December 7.
Visit the TCMF website for further information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.