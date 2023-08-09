Carinya Christian School's Tamworth campus is celebrating unprecedented success at the Hunter Zone secondary athletics carnival.
In an historic performance from the school, they won the overall team points trophy and the Challenge Cup, which is for the highest total points based on the number of students at the school.
It's the first time the same school has won both and the first time in over 10 years a school other than Green Point Christian College has accumulated the most points.
Victory in the open boys and girls relays, which were the last races of the day and worth double points, helped secure the win as Carinya finished on 927 points, 84 ahead of Green Point.
Carinya sports coordinator Charles Bickersteth said it was a "monumental" effort from the 51-strong team that travelled down to Newcastle last Friday.
The biggest numbers they have had represent at the carnival, 33 will now go on to compete at the Christian Schools Sports Association (state) championships after achieving either first, second or third in their respective events.
There were a number of outstanding individual performances with eight of the Carinya contingent setting new carnival records - a couple of them multiple records, eight crowned age champions, and three finishing runners-up.
Jessie Fotheringam dominated the distance events in the 17 years girls, breaking the 400m, 800m and 1500m records on her way to winning the age championship, while Olivia Earl threw her way to the para athlete girls discus and shot put records.
Yasu Akioka in the 17 years boys high jump, Annie Hook the 16 years girls high jump, Sophie Hook the 13 years girls 1500m, Imogen McKenzie the 14 years girls 800m, Jackson Moore the 16 years boys 100m and Josie Wilkie in the 15 years girls shot put also set new benchmarks.
McKenzie, Annie Hook and Akioka also won the age champion ribbons for their respective divisions.
Kaylee Archbold was meanwhile crowned age champion for the 12 years girls, Bella-Rose Dean the 15 year girls, Rockie Gruber the 13 years boys and 16 years boys Mitchell Sinclair, while Flynn Maxwell was runner-up in the 12 years boys, Sam Davis the 15 years boys and Moore the 16 years boys.
The whole team though did fantastically well, Bickersteth said, with a lot of personal bests recorded.
"So many of the kids improved on their school carnival times substantially," he said.
It is reward for the hard work they've been putting on.
Bickersteth said they've been doing training of an afternoon out at the Tamworth Regional Athletics Centre.
The state championships will be held at Sydney Olympic Park on Thursday August 24.
Carinya Hunter zone carnival age champions
12 Yrs Girls - Kaylee Archbold
14 Yrs Girls - Imogen McKenzie
15 Yrs Girls - Bella-Rose Dean
16 Yrs Girls - Annie Hook
17 Yrs Girls - Jessie Fotheringham
12 Yrs Boys Runner Up - Flynn Maxwell
13 Yrs Boys - Rockie Gruber
15 Yrs Boys Runner Up - Sam Davis
16 Yrs Boys - Mitchell Sinclair
16 Yrs Boys Runner Up - Jackson Moore
17 Yrs Boys - Yasu Akioka
Carinya record breakers
Yasu Akioka - 17 yrs boys - High Jump
Olivia Earl - Para Athlete Girls - Discus and Shot Put
Jessie Fotheringham - 17 yrs girls - 400m, 800m, 1500m
Annie Hook - 16yrsgirls - High Jump
Sophie Hook - 13yrs girls - 1500m
Imogen McKenzie - 14 yr girls - 800m
Jackson Moore - 16 yrs boys - 100m
Josie Wilkie - 15 girls - Shot Put
