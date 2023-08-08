Tamworth tennis players will have to wait a little longer to hit the courts as a much-anticipated $3.6 million upgrade to one of the city's favourite parks faces delays once again.
In April, Tamworth Regional Council said upgrades to the courts at the Treloar Park Tennis Centre were expected to be completed by the end of July, but chilly weather has left council only partially able to fulfil its promise.
"Two tennis courts were handed over to the North West Tennis Academy for use on Monday, August 7," a council spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said council now expects work on the remaining courts will be completed in October.
"Due to the limitations and specialist work required as part of the acrylic surface application, delays were experienced on the project as a result of cold weather in July and August," they said.
The winter season was abnormally warm and dry this year, not just in Tamworth, but in most of Australia.
The winter setback adds another roadblock to the list of delays the tennis centre renovations have suffered.
Works were originally supposed to commence on the park's redevelopment in 2020, but these plans experienced significant delays due to COVID-19.
The delays mean it's been a six-year long road for the tennis centre, but soon it will be the second venue in NSW with the capacity to host an international-ranking tennis event.
The site will have four upgraded synthetic grass courts, bringing the centre's total number of courts up from 11 to 13 post-development.
The park's clubhouse is also under the hammer, with the clubhouse renovation still being carried out by Wests Entertainment Group.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
