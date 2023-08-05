Leader reporter Jonathan "Jono" Hawes will be slipping into his favourite pair of runners and shorts more regularly during August in the name of a good cause - to raise $2500 (or more) for Can Assist.
It's tough starting a new job, let alone settling into a new town, but for Jono the move to Tamworth to join the Leader's crack editorial team was made all the easier by the welcome he's received from the wider local community.
Immersing himself into the daily life of the country music capital and taking up a number of news rounds, primarily focused on Tamworth Regional Council, business and property, Jono is loving every minute of life in Tamworth.
"I have been overwhelmed by the warm welcome from the wonderful community of Tamworth since moving here in January - it has been really easy to feel like I belong here," he said.
"Now I feel like it's my turn to give something back and support those who have made me feel at home in this amazing community."
Jono's job at the Leader has introduced him to many people in Tamworth and the organisations they work for and support, and Can Assist caught his interest.
"I've heard many good things about Can Assist, a remarkable charity helping cancer patients in remote and rural areas afford transportation to access life-saving medical services that are often not available in their hometowns," he said.
To show his support, Jono is taking on the Can Do the Distance challenge by running 100 kilometres during August to raise funds for "this fantastic charity".
If running an average of 20 minutes a day wasn't enough, Jono will also test his limits with weekly workout videos based on your generous donations: how many exercises he does in each video will depend on how much people donate - so please spend up big.
You will be able to find Jono's weekly workout videos posted across all his socials (Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter).
"Your donations will not only make me sweat my ass off but help those in need - let's make a positive impact by helping to ease the financial burden for country cancer patients," he said.
So, readers, if you see Jono pounding the pavement give him a wave of encouragement, but better still head to his fundraising page, Jono needs your help to shred cancer and get shredded, for more details about his journey and to donate to this worthy cause.
