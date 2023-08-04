TO say The Waifs aren't a country band wouldn't be totally accurate, according to band member Vikki Thorn.
The multi platinum, multiple ARIA award-winners are visiting the country music capital to perform at the town hall on Tuesday, August 8.
Ms Thorn told the Leader that music by The Waifs is influenced by folk storytelling, but the chord structures are very much based in country music, a genre the band members were all raised on, particularly Josh Cunningham.
"If you were a fan of country music, I think you could find something to relate to in The Waifs catalogue, definitely," Ms Thorn said.
It's the first time she will join her partner's band on stage, Ms Thorn said, which will make the show "really special".
READ ALSO:
The band is touring the country to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Up All Night.
The year of the album's release, 2003, was a "pivotal" moment for the band, she said.
"We were always described as travelling gypsies, but it went to being a bit more mainstream, and it was a very exciting time for us," she said.
"We were on the big stages at the Big Day Out, as well as all the major folk festivals, we were touring with Bob Dylan through America, plus winning ARIA awards all in this one time period."
Ms Thorn's first experience of Tamworth was one of the best times of her life, she said, hitting the streets busking with Mr Cunningham.
She's always surprised by how many people turn up to their shows in the country capital.
"We've always done really well and been well received, but that's a testament to the people in the area and how they love to support live music," she said.
The band is toying with the idea of writing songs together by email, as typically the way they work is to write songs alone and collate them on an album, but that's all in the future.
"Right now the focus is showing up for fans and putting on really good shows," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.