The northern end of Peel Street has been quiet these past few months, but that could be about to change.
Community members were taken by surprise this April when local favourite coffee spot Addimi Cafe all of a sudden closed its doors.
Three months later, there's been movement at the site.
Chris Roach has 20 years' experience as a chef, and for the past approximately six years he's been involved in events and catering businesses in the city.
Taking over the lease is a "passion project", he said.
"Talking to local business owners, there's a need for good coffee in this block," he said.
"And this street's gotten quieter since Addimi did close, it will bring a bit of life back to this end of the street."
A development application is under consideration by Tamworth Regional Council for the building left unattended when beauty spa A Bela Vida closed its doors in March.
The more the merrier, said Mr Roach.
"It's like the other end of Peel Street, there's lots of cafes down there and they all create a buzz in that area," he said.
"It's definitely not a bad thing."
Mr Roach is keeping the timeline of the cafe under wraps, but he promises the final product won't be generic.
"This is a passion project to do the best quality coffee I can do and good quality food," he said.
"It's a bit of a playground for the chefs that I employ as well."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
