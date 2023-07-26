UPDATED
Liverpool Plains Shire Council has approved a recommendation to cease a trial of Saturday opening hours at Quirindi Library from July 29.
The motion was passed at council's ordinary meeting on Wednesday, July 26.
It does mean the library will remain open over the lunchtime period going forward.
While the current Tuesday to Friday operating hours at Werris Creek Library will be retained.
Quirindi's state-of-the-art library will remain open over lunch, but will not open on Saturdays following a review of hours for the service.
A recommendation to go before Liverpool Plains Shire Council at their ordinary meeting on Wednesday, July 26, will be to "cease the trial of Saturday openings at Quirindi Library on 29th July 2023, and not permanently introduce Saturday openings".
The current Tuesday to Friday operating hours at Werris Creek Library will be retained.
"Prior to Quirindi Library's closure for the refurbishment and COVID protocols, Saturday openings were part of the standard operating hours," the report states.
"The trial of Saturday openings was funded through savings incurred within the 2022-23 financial year."
The trial was heavily promoted on social media but failed to deliver the desired outcome.
"During the trial, Saturday visitation ranged from 2 to 25, averaging less than 10 visits per day," the report states.
At the same time council surveyed users of Werris Creek Library to gather their feedback about future library opening hours "in an attempt to provide equity of access to library services across the shire".
"Of the 27 respondents, 40 per cent said the current opening hours did not suit them well. Eighty per cent indicated Saturday openings as an improvement towards meeting their needs. Based on the figures from the Quirindi trial, Saturday openings would bring an average of five additional visits per day," the report concluded.
Council estimated to permanently reinstate the Saturday openings would cost approximately $11,000 per annum per branch and result in 720 additional visits, equating to approximately $30.55 per visit.
It would cost nothing to remove the lunchtime closure.
The report noted an increase in more targeted programs like Tech Savvy Seniors and Lego workshops was probably the way to go in attracting more library users, with total visits increasing from 1400 to 1900 in the past year as a result of these programs.
