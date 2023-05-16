An old favourite cafe hopes to pitch their tent in a new location.
Due to the success Camp Grounds cafe has experienced at its popular spot on Dowe Street, the business is proposing to fill its backpack, and set up camp on the main street.
Loyal customers will be pleased to know the binoculars haven't been set far, with the cafe looking to 322 Peel Street.
Beauty spa A Bela Vida left the spot up for grabs after being forced to close in March.
READ ALSO:
"We have decided it was time to expand into a new space with increased seating potential and updated amenities," he told the Leader.
"The move means we can continue doing what we love for even more Tamworthians, creating awesome experiences around coffee in our community from a new, exciting location."
The development application is currently with Tamworth Regional Council, and is estimated to cost $40,307.
If approved, true to Camp Grounds, the new space will be fitted in retro relaxed style, creating a simple and fun spot to welcome the community, Mr Bettesworth said.
"We will continue with our focus on fun vibes and a welcoming customer service experience, creating banging speciality coffees and smiles," he said.
Coffee and treats will continue to be served as normal from the Dowe Street location until it is vacated as the new site is launched.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.