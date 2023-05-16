The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Camp Grounds cafe Tamworth submits plans to move from Dowe Street to Peel Street

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
May 17 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The plan is to move Camp Grounds to Peel Street. Picture by Gareth Gardner
The plan is to move Camp Grounds to Peel Street. Picture by Gareth Gardner

An old favourite cafe hopes to pitch their tent in a new location.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.