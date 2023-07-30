The Tamworth Community Men's Shed hosted a mid-year social event for members and their partners on Sunday July 30, during which two life memberships were bestowed and the newly landscaped gardens surrounding the shed dedicated.
The men's shed gives men a place to meet, talk, and participate in community projects to keep their skills from getting rusty.
Current life member Geoff Allen was called upon to present life memberships to president Dave Greenland and treasurer Les Thurkettle.
The members have spent the past 12 months working to extend the original shed, to provide more space for work benches, which has required a revision of the gardens surrounding the building.
Mr Greenland said Mr Allen had taken on the landscaping and garden work, and this effort was recognised by officially naming the gardens, the Geoff Allen Gardens.
"He's instrumental to the men's shed, carrying out major landscaping works and beatifying our grounds. He's also the longest-serving member alive, that we know of," Mr Greenland said.
Mr Allen was later acknowledged for the work he has done landscaping the gardens at the shed with a ceremony in his honour.
The event drew about 35 guests and was also attended by Tamworth mayor Russell Webb.
"He came up and said hello to us. We thanked him for his interest and support," Mr Greenland said.
Guests arrived for a meet and greet followed by lunch and presentation of further member awards.
"We're extending our shed to double the floor area. Some of the guys come up here to do a bit of work in their own time, working on our extension, so we had a list of members to acknowledge for all they put into making it a wonderful shed," Mr Greenland said.
He also said the group is crying out for new members with trade skills.
"We've got plenty of farm labourers, but not many skilled people," Mr Greenland said.
The shed's president said carpenters, electricians, mechanics, wood turners, or metalworkers should get in touch to be a part of "a business that saves lives".
"What the men's shed is about is making people who think they're fading away, who think their skills and experiences have less value as life goes on, who have challenges with depression, loneliness, socialisation, come up to the men's shed, it gives you a purpose, values your contribution, and you become a person that's worthwhile to yourself and your community," Mr Greenland said.
The shed, located in Piper Street, East Tamworth, is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday each week from 9.30am to 1.30pm. Members will attend the group's annual general meeting on Saturday, August 5, at 10.30am.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
