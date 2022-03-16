community,

For retired truck driver Rob Hardie, being a member of Tamworth's Men's Shed could barely be more important. "I've had two broken backs, a broken neck and three heart attacks and the shed keeps me going," he said. "It's what keeps me going all week. Without it, I'd be lost." When he was medically retired four years ago, it was the camaraderie of the 37 members of the shed in the hands-on workshop atmosphere that made the difference. Read also: But the shed has been unable to take on additional men, with shed president David Greenland saying their membership has been capped as a result of lack of space. A $200,000 state government grant is set to change all that, paying for their green shed to double in size. Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson travelled to the shed on Tuesday to announce the club had won the grant. The shed has already raised money to fund a slab for the new building, which has already been laid. Mr Greenland said the expansion will also add strings to their bow, creating room to accommodate woodwork and blacksmithing, among other trades, he said. "The extension will allow us to double the working area," he said. He said the shed helped older men regain their sense of self, and their sense of usefulness, by being active both mentally and physically. Want more local news? Subscribe to the Leader to read it here first "Lots of guys leave the workforce, they spend 40 years developing a toolbox full of skills and experience, go home and satisfy their bucket list," he said. "And then go, what do I do now? "It's statically proven that men, when they retire, mainly, seem to think they're fading away, they're becoming a lesser person, they have no value to society. "This place gives them a sense of purpose." The shed is open three days a week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/cec9677f-6722-4755-a2a3-3986a3b3a1a2.jpg/r0_232_4833_2963_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg