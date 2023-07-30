They inspect thousands of hectares of crops each year, watch the market reports like a seasoned cockie and help put produce on the supermarket shelves.
But for all their knowledge of agriculture, they don't have any acres, proving that you don't have to be a primary producer's child to work in the industry.
Meet the next generation who are making waves in agriculture but didn't grow up on the land.
They have jumped headfirst into the industry with jobs including everything from agronomists, veterinarians as well as stock and station agents.
For many of these young aggies, their first taste of industry was inside the classroom under the guidance of a passionate agriculture teacher.
A recent report by Agrifutures Australia shows that through investment in young people, agriculture and rural industries could create a sustainable talent pipeline to ensure its long-term success and vitality.
It comes as The Listen Up report calls for every school student in Australia to have touch-points with agriculture, and these young people agree.
The Land showcases 10 young people who have proved all it takes is hard work, dedication and a drive to help feed the nation.
Ag is about more than your postcode. It is a passion, a community and a way of life.
If you know a young person giving agriculture a red hot go email elka.devney@theland.com.au
Growing up on the sandy shores of Sydney's famous Bondi Beach, Claudia Dunn never felt the ocean's calling, rather it was the rolling slopes along the great western highway near Orange that caught her heart.
Each Christmas holidays, Claudia found herself "looking outside the car window at people working in the paddock" and knew that was where she wanted to be.
Her curiosity for agriculture and the paddock to plate process seemed bizarre to people who shared the Bondi postcode, but when Claudia's questions about the food and fibre industry remained unanswered, she became determined to find those answers herself.
"I'm a trainee agronomist at Poole Ag Consulting in Moree but it was a bit of a tricky journey to get here," she said.
"I graduated from Kincoppal Rose Bay in 2017 as the only person in my year to travel away for university.
"My dad heard about St Albert's College at the University of New England on the internet and said it was perfect for me.
"So I travelled over six hours away from my family and the people I knew in Sydney to study media and communications.
Claudia, 23, began her degree in 2018, but fell in love with her agricultural electives and undergraduate certificate in cotton production.
"I loved learning about the media but I was more interested in agriculture," she said.
"It is hard not to get pulled into ag when you're surrounded by over 300 people who come from the country and are studying it.
"My friends from college knew I was interested and wanted to help me get my foot in the door so they dragged me out to Cooma, Bathurst, Bourke and Moree for work during the summer holidays.
"I pretty much became the adopted child in my friend's families as I stayed with them for months."
Claudia is four months into her role at Poole Ag and has "pretty much done" her degree.
"Cotton was the real starter for me after I did two seasons in Bourke irrigating," she said.
"I wasn't necessarily working with plants, but they were there and I had so many questions about the operation.
"I started researching about the soil type and growth stages but watching how much time people put into this one little plant amazed me.
"My friends in Sydney who work in marketing, business and law are some of the smartest people I know, yet they had no idea that the cotton that grows on a plant is what makes their clothes."
When it came to misconceptions about the agriculture industry, Claudia has remained open to the input and outputs of production, prioritising the importance of learning from her mentors.
"Without my mentors I wouldn't be where I am today...they have pushed me to get on farm, research and talk to people in the industry," she said.
"Tim Poole has been great as he has given me a well rounded view of agronomy....everyday has become a learning opportunity.
"I've learnt that it doesn't matter where you're from or where you grew up, it is where you are now and the enthusiasm you have for what you're doing.
"I'm not just the Bondi girl anymore."
Claudia said there is no such thing as taking big steps when starting in the industry.
"You have to take the smaller steps as hard work, experience and connections come in time," she said.
"I'm still in the passenger seat because I'm learning, but when I look out the window as an adult the things I'm looking at in the paddock I know more about.
"I know the soil, the plant type, what is happening in the area and that came from the little steps I took.
"It isn't just a random paddock anymore, it is important, it counts for something and it means so much.
Claudia added that she has enjoyed the change from Sydney's bustling streets to the small community of Moree.
"There is lots of things to do as a young person...from Young Aggies and Toastmasters to sport...you just have to put yourself out there," she said.
"Moree is more personal and everyone is so supportive of each other...if I was ever in trouble I would not be afraid to reach out to the people I've met for help.
"Even my favourite coffee shop, Brooker, knows my order...it is the little things that make my day so much better."
If Claudia could go back in time and tell the little girl sitting in the back of the car anything it would be "to keep looking outside the window and not let the Bondi girl hold you down".
Olivia Dolly lives in the heart of Sydney and doesn't have a connection to the land, yet the berries you sprinkle over your morning yogurt, she's played a part in.
Growing up in The Hills, Olivia's interest and passion for agriculture was ignited by her ag teacher Sky Van Den Berge at Marian Catholic College, Kenthurst.
"My ag teacher who I had for design and technology in year 7 and 8 got me interested," she said.
"I ended up studying agriculture from year 9 to 12."
"I had the opportunity to work and attend a few shows with the cows, alpacas and goats in our ag plot where we also grew plants to do experiments on."
Olivia graduated from high school in 2018 with an interest in agriculture but didn't know what she wanted to do.
Five years on, Olivia works for the Sydney Markets as an agribusiness graduate in the fresh produce group.
"I'm currently working in the berry department where a normal day involves reaching out to farmers, seeing what is happening with our stock and helping my category manager with quoting for retailers such as Coles, Woolworths, Aldi and Costco.
"I love my job, I've learnt a lot and enjoyed working with farmers while keeping my city lifestyle."
Olivia said working with growers who want to become more progressive and sustainable had been one of the most interesting parts of her role.
"Someone can tell you that they have a big farm but you don't realise just how big they are until you're standing on it," she said.
"When farmers hear that I'm from Sydney they can be a bit shocked at first as they wonder what I can bring to the table but I think they notice the hard work I put in.
"I learnt that if you are really passionate about something you can prove yourself."
While studying a Bachelor of Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security at Western Sydney University Olivia said her family and friends thought she was going to be a farmer.
"The pathways and job opportunities in agriculture are endless," she said.
"It is interesting to see how many people don't know how much work goes into what has been put on the shelf.
"Some of my mates don't understand what fruits being in season means and how it can influence prices.
"It has been eye opening to see the industry and just how much work goes into a punnet of berries.
Lachlan White has never owned a pet, yet from a young age he always knew he wanted to become a vet.
Growing up in the heart of Sydney Lachlan had a taste of life on the land when visiting his cousins in Inverell during the holidays.
However, it was his year 11 agriculture teacher, Sky Van Den Berge, who sparked his passion for the industry at Marian Catholic College.
Following his graduation in 2020, Lachlan went on to study a Bachelor of Applied Science with advanced studies in animal veterinary bioscience at the University of Sydney.
"I applied for veterinary science in Sydney but missed out by a couple of marks so I applied for Charles Sturt University down in Wagga and thankfully got in," he said.
"I was really really happy to finally get in as it took me all of school then two years of uni to transfer across."
But when it came to moving from the hustle and bustle of Sydney, Lachlan said it was pretty frightening at first.
"I don't think I was ready to move out to be honest with you." he said.
"I wasn't worried about the learning side of things, it was more about being accepted, especially as a city kid.
"But looking back it wasn't even a big deal, the people I go to uni with are lovely and they're always teaching me things they've learnt on their farms.
"My best mate actually has his horse on campus so he's shown me all of the ins and outs."
During his degree, Lachlan will complete six rotations consisting of sheep, horses, beef and dairy cattle, a fortnight of intensives then one of choice which he hopes to complete at a crocodile farm in Cairns.
While large animals is the area of vet science Lachlan has seen the least of in the city, he has taken to it like a "pig in mud" during his first placement on a sheep farm at Caragabal West, Caragabal.
"Charlie and Bec been really welcoming and patient with me as I've never really been on a farm before," he said.
"Some people in the city think that farmers can be very hard on their animals but that isn't what I believe.
"Being on property you can just see how gentle and caring farmers are for the welfare of their animals."
Given Lachlan is only in the first year of his degree, he is unsure as to what area he might specialise in but said it will most likely involve large animals.
As for his first pet, Lachlan said without a doubt it'll be a miniature schnauzer.
If you have a passion for agriculture and enjoy working on the land, Chloe Wilson is proof that you don't have to come from a farming background to succeed in the industry.
Growing up in Wollongong on the south coast, Chloe studied a Bachelor of Animal and Veterinary Bio-science at the University of Sydney.
"After high school I was going to do nursing but my mum told me to follow my passion because I'll be in the workforce for 40 years and should do something I love," she said.
"I was nearing the end of my degree during COVID-19 so I lost a lot of practical skills.
"I knew I wanted to work in the industry with people and not go down the research or genetics path so I got a job at the JBS Prime City feedlot, Tabbita, to gain experience.
Chloe worked at the feedlot as an animal hospital attendant before returning to Sydney University as a technical officer.
"I go around to farms and collect data for a project looking at whether satellites can quantify how much pasture is in the paddock for cows," she said.
"I love working with farmers and their animals but I never thought I'd be part of a project like this as it is more agronomy based.
"At the end of the day it all comes back to the animal so it is very interesting."
Alongside this role, Chloe also does farm work and milking.
"I have been doing it for a year and a half now and love it," she said.
"My job at Sydney uni isn't full time so I could have just got a job at Coles or Woolies but I am interested in the dairy industry and wanted to work with animals more.
"People in dairy are lovely, the farmers are always very welcoming and willing to have a chat."
As if Chloe wasn't busy enough, she has also taken on a new role as a Project Officer with Sydney University to help farmers better prepare for flooding.
"We're going to work on some soil moisture tools and aim to improve any apps or tools they're using to forecast floods," she said.
"I'm not from a farming background so I'm still learning and obviously farmers have many more years experience than me.
"They know a lot more than I do but they take the time to explain details to me and are more than happy to teach me what I need to know.
"When I started in the ag industry I didn't exactly know what I was in for but I'm so glad I did it."
Lucy Morris' interest to study and work in ag was sparked inside the classroom, but her passion for the industry blossomed at her families' wholesale plant nursery on the Central Coast.
"I had no idea what I wanted to do when I left school but my parents were determined that I go to university so I decided to study a Bachelor of Agriculture, majoring in plant production at the University of New England," she said.
"I had always dreamed of living and working out west on a large property so I thought working towards being an agronomist would be the go.
"However at the end of my second year I found it incredibly difficult to find work experience during the drought.
"I was worried that if I couldn't find any work experience I wouldn't be able to finish my degree on time, and that I might not actually enjoy the agronomy work if I never had the chance to try it out first."
When Lucy first moved to uni she found it difficult as her peers would question why she wanted to do ag if she was from the coast.
"It was challenging as I found the industry is very much about who you know rather than what you know," she said.
"People would ask me why I was in ag if the nursery was my only experience but they didn't understand that it is still related to the industry, just on a different side."
Eventually, Lucy managed to find work experience, however it was all the way in South Australia on a mixed farm.
"My grandma mentioned to her pen pal that I was struggling to get experience and the next thing I know I'm booking flights to work on their property consisting of merino sheep, cropping and some breeding cows," she said.
"From then on I knew I wanted to change my degree to agriculture and business, majoring in agribusiness."
While finishing her studies online during COVID-19, Lucy worked at the nursery four days a week until she secured a job at Wirribilla Farm, Walcha.
"I am now in my second year at Wirribilla and am loving it," she said.
"I have also bought two kelpies who I work with every day.
"My boss, Michael Campbell, took a huge chance on me when I started because I had next to no experience and a uni degree.
"Michael has taken on a mentor role with me where I feel valued and listened to.
"I'm not just a worker here, I'm part of the family and it has shown me that it doesn't matter how old you are or where you're from, you can be successful in the ag industry.
"I'd never considered a farm management role. I'm still unsure as to what my future entails but I'm excited to see where the industry can take me."
When Celia Cummack left school in New Zealand at age 16, she never thought a few years later she'd be the Elders District Wool Manager in Dubbo.
"I rode cutting horses when I was younger so I got really infatuated with agriculture and working dogs," she said.
"My good family friend owned a farm not too far from where I lived so I was always keen to go out there.
During her time in the industry, Celia said she has worked a variety of jobs.
"My first real job was on a lamb fattening property when I was about 16 or 17," she said
"I was there for about a year before I decided to complete some study at Taratahi Agricultural College.
"After that I worked on a cattle feedlot which had about 20,000 head for about two years."
However it wasn't long before Celia developed a travel bug and wanted to discover Australia.
"I started working at the Opal Creek feedlot in Cecil Plains for a couple of months to make enough money to keep travelling," she said.
"I then did some travel around New South Wales before heading back to New Zealand to work for the Armidale Merino stud.
"This was where I really got my foot in the door with the Merino business and found out that it is what I wanted to carry on doing."
While Celia loved learning from the Patterson family, she still felt a big pull to go back to Australia.
"I just loved Australia, so I came back to travel and work in Western Australia and Victoria," she said.
"Eventually I ended up in Cooma where I started in the agency game so I've really done it all."
As soon as Celia hit the agency world, she said she knew that was what she wanted to do.
Now, in her current role as the Elder's District Wool Manager, Celia hasn't looked back
"I love the people, and I feel like there is no barriers about being a woman in ag," she said.
"I think Merino wool is such an under rated product and doesn't get used enough because of fast fashion.
"I've always loved Merino sheep, they're so versatile being meat and wool...I don't know what it is about them but I just find them so cool."
Celia's experience in the Australian agricultural industry has been positive and rewarding.
"People have been really open minded and really excited to see someone passionate want to have a go," she said.
"Don't get me wrong I've definitely had some hard time when I've questioned my decisions but I know I belong here.
"When I first started in ag, I made so many mistakes but I just kept going and asking questions and look at where I am now."
As a child Sam Parish transformed his backyard into a show ring using his mother's gardening hose and the family labrador as a makeshift heifer.
The living room was also his stage where from the ripe old age of five Sam practised judging fruit meant for his lunchbox.
It isn't hard to believe that Sam went on to win the RAS/ASC national beef paraders final at Perth in 2019, and the beef cattle judges state title at Sydney Royal earlier this year.
The self described concrete cowboy doesn't shy away from his townie upbringing as it proves that with a little bit of passion, nothing can stop you.
"My parents were both in the agricultural industry, my mother came from a long standing background of Polled Hereford cattle and my dad was a fitter," Sam said.
"That is where my love of cattle and the beef industry began, but I didn't grow up on the land so my experience came from the show movement.
"The National All Breed Heifer show was my first one at age five and it just took off from there."
When Sam's plan to travel America after high school was cancelled due to COVID-19, he worked as a farm hand, had a taste of artificial breeding, did a bit of soul searching and attempted to join the police academy before landing on his feet as a stock and station agent with Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co.
"I've got a bit of a special role within our businesses which is lucky as my job is tailored to who I am," he said.
"I handle a lot of our stud stock business, as well as run around with AuctionsPlus for our directors on the cattle side.
"I'm not a sheep man, and will never be one...Doorpers are as far as I'll go because they're like little cows.
Being a stock and station agent isn't just about the sale yards for Sam who also assists clients in loading steers, dehorning, castrating or classing cattle as well as setting up their AI programs.
Earlier this year he was also contracted to host a podcast called The Breeder Exchange where he releases an episode on bulls or the beef industry each fortnight.
Looking at Sam's journey through the industry and his long list of achievements, he certainly proves that you don't need acres to get your foot in the door.
"I think that experience comes with time, you don't need to know everything and no one expects you to," he said.
"When we're trying to get people into this business, we don't expect them to know exactly how to draft or assess cattle because that is for us to teach them.
"It is better to come in with just the engine to learn and the drive to do it because if you have a passion and you want to learn, you'll go a long way in the industry.
"Just pick up the phone, send an email or a message on Facebook, there are a lot of ways to reach out and get into ag."
When Imogen Kennedy-Toddhunter moved from Dubbo to her partner's property, Yarraweah, between Narromine and Tulllamore, she didn't anticipate a career change.
She was studying a Bachelor of Nursing and Paramedics at Charles Sturt University with every intention of following in her parent's footsteps.
Imogen always knew she wanted to work in the medical field but this was turned on its head when she applied for an animal health and customer services job at the local AGnVET branch.
"I'm the first face someone sees when they walk into the door but I do a bit of everything from admin to animal health and anything in between," she said.
"It was a bit of a shock at first but I have such a passion for the industry that I didn't realise I was going to develop in my job.
"I wasn't born into the agriculture industry, I had a passion for medicine. Although I really think I'm doing what I'm meant to be doing and I have no regrets."
After discovering her newfound love for agriculture, Imogen enrolled in a Bachelor of Agriculture at the University of New England to further her knowledge.
If studying and working wasn't enough, Imogen recently opened an online boutique, Gussied Up Co in March this year.
"I like to wear a lot of hats," Imogen said.
"When I was on holidays about a year ago I was telling my partner about how I wanted to buy more western styled clothes but couldn't find any.
"So I started my own boutique as I want all women to feel their best and most confident."
While Imogen only moved an hour down the road from home, she struggled to make new friendships and find her place in a different community.
"Being an hour away from friends was a bit of a strain at first, but I met a lot of people through work which has made the transition so much easier," she said.
"I'm also the Western Rural Connect board which has helped me get my feet on the ground and meet new people.
"I'm really proud to be part of a group connecting young people in our area as it is one thing to say you live in a rural community, but another to say you help the people in it."
For Statewide Aviation storeperson Laura Penfold no day is the same but she wouldn't have it any other way.
"Each day is different and I love that," she said.
"I do everything from ordering and managing parts to admin work and checking job packs.
"There is so much more to ag aviation and spraying than one may think as all the parts have such intricate details."
After the passing of her father, Lindsay Penfold, in 2021, Laura was inspired by his passion for agriculture to pursue a career in the industry.
"Ever since I was little, my love for ag came from Dad," she said.
"At first I wanted to be an agronomist but after having a taste of ag aviation, I just want to learn more.
"I was very nervous when I began at Statewide Aviation but when Campbell walked me through the hanger it just felt right.
"I definitely plan to stay in the industry, I'm even thinking about getting my pilot's licence eventually.
Not growing up on the land, Laura said she struggled with her confidence to pursue a career in agriculture.
"I quickly learnt that ag is about more than just having acreage," she said.
"I discovered there is a lot more to the industry by studying agriculture at school and having a taste at harvest.
"I didn't know much about ag aviation when I first started my job but in the first week I knew it was for me."
When Edward Webb fell in love with Mel Sambrook ringside at the Sydney Royal Easter show, trading the city for the Central West wasn't a hard decision.
"I grew up in Sydney but fell in love with showing cattle from a young age," he said.
"I've always loved the Central West and through it would be the best place to raise a couple of kids on the land."
Not long after Edward moved to Eumungerie, he and Mel jumped at the opportunity to purchase their first property, Ittledoo, and a second, Hazelwood, years later.
"We have dived into a little bit of sheep, started our own Fleckvieh stud named Stone Ridge Livestock, have a commercial Brangus herd and we're hoping to put in some crops soon," he said.
"We're trying to expand our business and grow our stud name...we're getting there but we're young so we'll make it work.
"The opportunities in agriculture are endless you just have to put in the work and go for it."
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
