The Swans are peaking at the right time of the season, their coach Paul Kelly has said, after the side beat the Nomads by 31 points at No. 1 Oval.
With a final round test against the Kangaroos looming, Kelly said the Swans were "in with a good shot" of ending their long premiership drought.
The Swans expect to finish in third place and play the Kangaroos in the minor semi-final on August 12, after meeting them in a round 15 clash at No. 1 Oval on Saturday, August 5.
"Generally I thought we played pretty well," Kelly said of the win over the second-placed Nomads on Saturday, July 29, adding: "I was pretty happy with most of the game."
The Swans dominated the second and third terms en route to a 14.16 (100) to 11. 3 (69) victory.
Nomads forward Nick Leopardi made it somewhat interesting when he kicked three unanswered goals to start the final term.
Read also:
But the home side responded with back-to-back goals to Liam Bramley and Lachie Ballard.
Kelly said: "The last quarter, when they kicked those three goals, I thought we did well to shut them down and stem the tide and then work our way back into the game again and kick a few goals.
"So, I was pretty happy."
Swans rookie Damien Thom kicked four goals, as did Leopardi.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.