After four years, Tamworth Regional Council has completed its takeover of the Australian Country Music Hall of Fame.
At its latest meeting, council received the Deed of Agreement for one of the country music capital's most loved museums, which transferred the Australian Country Music Foundation's (ACMF's) remaining funds to Tamworth Regional Council.
As part of the transfer, council has received more than $135,000 which will be used to help maintain the hall of fame's collection.
"It has been a long journey, and I think it's a great outcome, with the transition being made in a well-managed way," Tamworth's mayor Russell Webb said
The museum's takeover by council was announced in 2019 by Tamworth Country Music Festival co-founder Eric Scott, who saw the transfer of ownership as the best way to preserve the facility and its 100-year collection.
"We've had problems with recruiting younger volunteers," Mr Scott told the Leader at the time. "None of us are getting younger."
The museum takeover is one of the latest in a series of council takeovers of formerly-volunteer-run organisations as many struggle to find younger hands to take over.
Speaking at council's latest meeting, councillor Judy Coates said there was a shortage of volunteers "across the board" in Australia, and council would need to be ready to accept more responsibilities as volunteer organisations continued to wane.
"Over time this sort of change is going to be inevitable, and we as a council need to be flexible and supportive of the changes," Cr Coates said.
She said it was a "great thing" to have finally received the Deed of Agreement and have council formerly take on ongoing caretaker responsibilities for such a valuable asset.
Cr Coates and Cr Webb commended council staff and the museum's volunteers for the hours they put in to making the transfer of ownership from the ACMF possible.
Business hours for the museum are not expected to change as a result of the takeover.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
