An Oxley Vale resident who neighbours claim has caused them months of distress has been relocated out of the street, but remaining residents say the issue is still unresolved.
People living on Drummond Road in Oxley Vale told the Leader in April they have experienced incidents of trespass, harassment, damaged property and stress from a neighbour.
A total of 21 paper complaints had been made to Homes North, the landlord of the tenant who they claim is causing trouble.
According to Homes North CEO Maree McKenzie, the situation has now been resolved.
An Oxley Vale local, Melissa*, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said more needs to be done to ensure the tenant's problem behaviour does not continue.
Despite being moved to a new address, the tenant still visits the area of her previous residence, Melissa said.
"Enough's enough," she said.
"We still cop it, we still get abused."
Ms McKenzie said people should report any concerns of behaviour affecting them from visitors to the area to the police.
"We try to find solutions that work for people and link them to support that provides the opportunity for positive change," she said.
"Sometimes the solution or the support doesn't work, or it's not the right opportunity for change.
"We do need a range of more adaptable, long-term focused, skilled services that can help people along the rocky road of change and growth."
A campaign to expand alcohol and other drug support services has been ongoing in Tamworth for some time.
The Uniting Church's Fair Treatment campaign visited the city in April and outlined the need for a peer mentoring program, a residential rehab with local detox, and a culturally appropriate trauma-informed wellness centre. But to date, no government funding has been announced.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
