The backbone of one of Tamworth's biggest tourism draw cards is set to fold over the coming weeks.
The Friends of Tamworth Regional Botanic Garden Inc is officially winding up after more than 25 years of dedicated service.
"I'd like to personally recognise the contribution of the Friends of Tamworth Regional Botanic Garden for their many, many hours of work that they've put in over quite a number of years," Tamworth Regional Councillor Judy Coates said at council's latest meeting.
For years the group has been making big things grow from humble seeds.
Council estimates the Friends have contributed more than half-a-million dollars to the maintenance of Tamworth's Botanic Gardens: $102,060 through fundraising and more than $400,000 through volunteer hours.
Though Friends of Tamworth Regional Botanic Garden Inc was officially formed 25 years ago in 1997, many of its long-serving members were involved in establishing the garden from as far back as 1986.
"The botanic gardens wouldn't be there if they hadn't gotten it started," Australian Plant Society Tamworth Group Secretary Martin O'Rourke said.
The move comes as Tamworth Regional Council dissolves the Victoria Park Coordination Committee - a volunteer group that has supported many of Tamworth's iconic features such as the botanic gardens, Miniature Railway, Astronomy and Science Centre, Community Men's Shed, Marsupial Park, and the lookout.
Council is absorbing the volunteer committee's responsibilities and re-forming it as a new working group under council supervision.
In addition to supporting that committee, the friends of the gardens have also been instrumental in pushing council to develop a Botanic Gardens Master Plan.
Council says it will make the plan in consultation with the soon-to-be-formed working group, other Victoria Park user groups, and the wider community.
"I'll be interested to see where the new master plan goes when it comes out," Mr O'Rourke said.
In the meantime, council says it will contact past members of the Friends of Tamworth Regional Botanic Garden Inc to commemorate their service with a formal public recognition at the gardens.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property.
